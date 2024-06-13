Clashes erupt in Buenos Aires as Senate debates controversial reforms

Police gathers to disperse protesters as they demonstrate against the Basic law that is being discussed by the National Senate. There were violent clashes with police. Paula Acunzo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Demonstrators and police clashed outside Argentina's Congress on Wednesday as senators were discussing a controversial reform package that proposes to privatize several state entities in a move slammed as neoliberal by critics.

Hooded demonstrators hurled stones and incendiary devices at officers in Buenos Aires, while police deployed batons and tear gas. Several cars went up in flames and around 20 suspects were arrested, according to broadcaster TN.

The office of Argentina's far-right, libertarian President Javier Milei congratulated security forces in a post on X for their "excellent actions in repressing" what it said were "terrorist groups" who had allegedly been attempting a "coup."

Inside congress, senators were discussing a reform package put forward by Milei's government which provides for the privatization of several state-owned companies, tax breaks for large investors and labour market and tax reforms, among other things.

The left-wing opposition and social movements have slammed the package as neoliberal and unfair, and the government has had to significantly curtail its proposals to be able to get backing in parliament.

Argentina has been gripped by a severe economic crisis for years. Annual inflation recently skyrocketed to almost 290%, one of the highest levels worldwide.

Milei's government recently cut thousands of jobs in the public sector, reduced subsidies and wound up social programmes, triggering demonstrations.

Critics say Milei's harsh austerity programme is plunging many people into poverty and is putting the country's future at risk.

Around 56% of people in the once prosperous country live below the poverty line, according to the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina.

The second largest economy in South America suffers from a bloated state apparatus, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy that deprives the state of much tax revenue.

Police gathers to disperse protesters as they demonstrate against the Basic law that is being discussed by the National Senate. There were violent clashes with police. Paula Acunzo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Protesters and security forces clashed throughout the afternoon in the surroundings of the National Congress. Social organizations, leftist political parties, human rights organizations, neighborhood assemblies, and unions gathered in rejection of the Base Law, currently being debated in the Senate. The project includes a labor reform that takes away workers' rights, a change in the retirement regime, privatizations of public companies, and more. Daniella Fernandez Realin/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A protester dressed as Argentine president Javier Milei joins a demonstartion against the Basic law that is being discussed by the National Senate. There were violent clashes with police. Paula Acunzo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Police gathers to disperse protesters as they demonstrate against the Basic law that is being discussed by the National Senate. There were violent clashes with police. Paula Acunzo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against the Basic law that is being discussed by the National Senate. There were violent clashes with police. Paula Acunzo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Protesters gathered to demonstrate against the Basic law that is being discussed by the National Senate. There were violent clashes with police. Paula Acunzo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa