Clarksville traffic: I-24 east partly closed near Wilma Rudolph Boulevard after wreck

Interstate 24 eastbound is partially closed and traffic is backed up near the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard exit in Clarksville after a multi-vehicle wreck.

The wreck was first reported around 9:15 a.m., according to an alert on the the live Tennessee Department of Transportation traffic map. By 10 a.m. just the right shoulder alongside the eastbound lanes was closed. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, if anyone was injured or when the interstate would fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

