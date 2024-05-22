Clarksville road reopens after multi-vehicle wreck

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries on Trenton Road at the Spring Creek Bridge.

According to CPD, the crash occurred at around 3:34 p.m. and involved four vehicles.

Trenton Road is completely shut down, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Clarksville Police said the status of injuries is currently unclear, but they did not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

