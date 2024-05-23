Clarksville resident appointed to Tennessee State Board of Education

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has appointed Clarksville resident Marsha Johnson to the Tennessee State Board of Education.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Board of Education announced that Johnson has been appointed to represent the 7th Congressional District.

Johnson will join the board at its quarterly meeting on May 31 and serve a five-year term, succeeding Nate Morrow.

“Marsha's extensive experience as a former educator makes her well-versed in the work of the board," said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education.

"We are excited to see how she plans on expressing her opinion when voting on our rules and policies.”

Johnson was an educator for 35 years teaching in Montgomery County School System and at Fort Campbell's Dependent Schools before retiring in 2014. During her 35 years, she received awards including a 2001 Presidential Award representing the Armed Forces for Excellence in Mathematics.

She lives in Clarksville with her husband Rep. Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, District 68.

“As a dedicated career educator, Marsha Johnson’s talent and experience will serve the Tennessee State Board of Education well. With over 35 years in K-12 schools, Marsha has taught many different grades and many different subjects," said Lt. Governor McNally.

"I am confident her contributions to the commission will serve our state and its students well.”

About the Tennessee State Board of Education

The Tennessee State Board of Education is composed of 11 members representing the State of Tennessee, one representative from each congressional district, a student member and the executive director of Tennessee Higher Education Commission who serves as non-voting ex officio member. Board members aren't paid for their services.

The representatives are either appointed by the governor, Lieutenant governor or speaker of the House of Representatives and confirmed by the legislature.

