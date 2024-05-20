Clarksville police seek clues, say woman found dead on Tiny Town Road was killed

Clarksville police are investigating a death that occurred over the weekend as a homicide, they announced.

Investigators responded to an ambulance call in the 900 block of Tiny Town Road at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a woman who had already died, according to a department release.

The name of the victim was not released Monday, pending notification of next of kin.

The police department did not release any other details about the woman's death, including how or when she died, though they did say it appeared to be a "shooting" at one point in a release.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the woman's death to call the department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5684.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville/Montgomery County Crime Stopper Tipline at (931) 645-8477 or online.

This story is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville police launch homicide case after woman found dead