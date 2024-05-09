Clarksville police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 on I-24 East near mile marker 0.2, close to the Tennessee Welcome Center.

The eastbound lanes of I-24 are currently closed while police investigate. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

No other information was released.

