Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools looks to fill nearly 100 positions

More than 1,000 students are enrolled at the newly-opened Kirkwood High School, as the 2023-24 school year gets underway in Clarksville on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

School officials are hoping that the Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools' Teach with the Best Job Fair will help close the gap of much needed teachers in the district.

On Thursday, the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville will be filled with CMCSS administrators and principals as the school district hosts the hiring fair for those who hold a current Tennessee License or are actively pursuing a Tennessee License.

CMCSS currently has about 130 teaching positions listed on its website from Pre-K teacher to biology and math high school teachers.

With new Kirkwood Elementary opening next year, and the constant growth CMCSS faces, 48% of positions are open at the elementary school level, 28% at the middle level and 24% at the high school level, according to CMCSS chief communication officer, Anthony Johnson.

"Our goal is always to start the school year with a certified teacher for every position," said Johnson. "However, with the transient nature of our community and continued growth, we have ongoing hiring with weekly onboarding."

High-need positions include special education, elementary teachers, secondary math and science and school counselors.

The top 10 schools CMCSS is looking to hire for are:

Kenwood Middle School with 10 openings Kenwood High School, nine openings Northeast Middle School, eight openings New Providence Middle School, seven openings Northeast High School, seven openings Kenwood Elementary School, five openings Liberty Elementary School, five openings Kirkwood High School, five openings Hazelwood Elementary School, five openings Glenellen Elementary School, five openings

From 4 to 5:30 p.m., interested applicants will have an open session to network, will have the opportunity to meet school administrators and learn more about the school culture.

From 5:30 to to 6:30 p.m., school administrators will host interviews and some might decide to set up interviews on the spot.

CMCSS is one the few Tennessee school districts with a three-year induction program, which allows each school to have a Site-Based Induction Specialist who mentors and guides new teachers as they get used to their new positions and expectations from the school and district.

In 2023, CMCSS implemented a mid-year 5% pay increase for all CMCSS employees.

Those interested in the Teach with the Best Job Fair are encouraged to register before the event.

View a full list of openings on the district website.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be contacted at kanderson@gannett.com or on X at kenyaanderson32. Sign up for the Leaf-Chronicle to support local journalism at www.theleafchronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools hosts its largest hiring fair