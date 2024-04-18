Clarksville Mayor's Youth Council application open for new term
The Mayor's Youth Council Class of 2024 has celebrated the end of another successful year sharping their leadership skills.
On April 8, the Mayor's Youth Council held their final meeting of the school year at the Upstairs on Strawberry Alley with awards, commendations and the election of the new Executive Board members for the 2024-25 term.
Elected members of the Mayor's Youth Council Executive Board include Adam Stover, Chairperson; Gabreanna Soberano, Vice Chairperson; and Ian Castaneda, Communications Coordinator.
What is the Mayor's Youth Council?
The Mayor's Youth Council is an organization of young people in Clarksville who are work towards developing their leadership skills to strengthen their community through volunteer services and increased communication with elected officials in the community.
They meet as a council once a month and students in their pods meet more frequently to focus on specific issues. This year, the six pods included social justice, food and housing, public health, education, citizen participation and environment.
Members of the Mayor's Youth Council meet monthly and serve a one-year term that coincides with the Clarksville- Montgomery County School academic year.
How to join the Mayor's Youth Council
Applications for the 2024-25 school year are available on the city website and are due by May 1.
Contact parksrec@cityofclarksville.com with any questions.
Prospective students must:
Complete the application process according to the instructions
Have an accrued grade point average of 2.75 based on a 4.0 system and
Obtain two references with one being from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal The persons providing the references should not be related. Email reference letters to parksrec@cityofclarksville.com.
A Selection Committee will choose participants for the Mayor's Youth Council based on interest in learning about City government, learning about their community, commitment to positive self-growth and demonstrated leadership ability.
Applications will be notified of the committee's selection via email.
The 2023-24 Mayor's Youth Council:
Adam Stover, Northwest High School
Aiden Funches, Middle College at Austin Peay State University
Aimoni’ Clark, Northwest High School
Alexander Holt, Fort Campbell High School
Analiese Poe, Northwest High School
Anna Grace Webb, Rossview High School
Aubrey Skernivitz, Rossview High School
Audrey Stimson, Clarksville Christian School
Ava Bowman, Kenwood High School
Ava Heuston, Clarksville High School
Ben Giles, Clarksville Academy
Carlie Viray, Rossview High School
Charlee Trovato, Rossview High School
Christian Coakley, ETC at Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Cole Riedel, Kirkwood High School
Danielle Smith, Middle College at Austin Peay State University
Dev Shah, Clarksville High School
Emily Fernandez, Middle College at Austin Peay State University
Gabreanna Soberano, Kenwood High (attending Middle College at Austin Peay State University)
Harloew Rinehart, Kirkwood High School
Hope Holloway, Clarksville High School
Ian Castaneda, Clarksville High School
Jackson Kalogiros-Pepper, Middle College at Austin Peay State University
Juan Garcia Fuentes, Northwest High School
Kaleb Hill, Rossview High School
Kaleb Sintim-Amoah, Clarksville High School
Karma Brown, Kenwood High School
Katelyn Mann, Clarksville High School
Kennedi M. Hill, Rossview High School
Kennedy Mosley, West Creek High School
Krista Brandon, Northeast High School
Lauren Porter, Rossview High School
Leanne Archbell, Fort Campbell High School
Madeline Morgan, Clarksville Christian School
Madison Gale, Early Technical College
Madison Schwartz, Rossview High School
Malon Smith, Clarksville High School
Maria Prieto Cubillan, Middle College at Austin Peay State University
Nicholas Paul Hohenstein, West Creek High School
Nivia Proctor, Kenwood High School
Payton LaVoise, Rossview High School
Saanvi Burle, Rossview High School
Sarah Turpen, Montgomery Central High School
Savannah Spencer, Clarksville High School
Sherman Phillips, Kenwood High School
Stella Bowers, Rossview High School
Stephanie Shuman, Rossview High School
Sylas Eliza Bryant, Clarksville High School
Tanner Wilson, Clarksville Academy
Thomas Bean, Clarksville High School
Trinity Smith, Clarksville High School
Veronica Conrad, Middle College at Austin Peay State University
Za’Vion George, Rossview High School
Zoe Morris, Rossview High School
Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be contacted at kanderson@gannett.com or on X at kenyaanderson32. Sign up for the Leaf-Chronicle to support local journalism at www.theleafchronicle.com.
This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville Mayor's Youth Council application open for new term