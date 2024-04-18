Clarksville Mayor's Youth Council application open for new term

The Mayor's Youth Council Class of 2024 has celebrated the end of another successful year sharping their leadership skills.

On April 8, the Mayor's Youth Council held their final meeting of the school year at the Upstairs on Strawberry Alley with awards, commendations and the election of the new Executive Board members for the 2024-25 term.

Elected members of the Mayor's Youth Council Executive Board include Adam Stover, Chairperson; Gabreanna Soberano, Vice Chairperson; and Ian Castaneda, Communications Coordinator.

What is the Mayor's Youth Council?

The Mayor's Youth Council is an organization of young people in Clarksville who are work towards developing their leadership skills to strengthen their community through volunteer services and increased communication with elected officials in the community.

They meet as a council once a month and students in their pods meet more frequently to focus on specific issues. This year, the six pods included social justice, food and housing, public health, education, citizen participation and environment.

Members of the Mayor's Youth Council meet monthly and serve a one-year term that coincides with the Clarksville- Montgomery County School academic year.

How to join the Mayor's Youth Council

Applications for the 2024-25 school year are available on the city website and are due by May 1.

Contact parksrec@cityofclarksville.com with any questions.

Prospective students must:

  • Complete the application process according to the instructions

  • Have an accrued grade point average of 2.75 based on a 4.0 system and

  • Obtain two references with one being from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal The persons providing the references should not be related. Email reference letters to parksrec@cityofclarksville.com.

A Selection Committee will choose participants for the Mayor's Youth Council based on interest in learning about City government, learning about their community, commitment to positive self-growth and demonstrated leadership ability.

Applications will be notified of the committee's selection via email.

The 2023-24 Mayor's Youth Council:

  • Adam Stover, Northwest High School

  • Aiden Funches, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

  • Aimoni’ Clark, Northwest High School

  • Alexander Holt, Fort Campbell High School

  • Analiese Poe, Northwest High School

  • Anna Grace Webb, Rossview High School

  • Aubrey Skernivitz, Rossview High School

  • Audrey Stimson, Clarksville Christian School

  • Ava Bowman, Kenwood High School

  • Ava Heuston, Clarksville High School

  • Ben Giles, Clarksville Academy

  • Carlie Viray, Rossview High School

  • Charlee Trovato, Rossview High School

  • Christian Coakley, ETC at Tennessee College of Applied Technology

  • Cole Riedel, Kirkwood High School

  • Danielle Smith, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

  • Dev Shah, Clarksville High School

  • Emily Fernandez, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

  • Gabreanna Soberano, Kenwood High (attending Middle College at Austin Peay State University)

  • Harloew Rinehart, Kirkwood High School

  • Hope Holloway, Clarksville High School

  • Ian Castaneda, Clarksville High School

  • Jackson Kalogiros-Pepper, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

  • Juan Garcia Fuentes, Northwest High School

  • Kaleb Hill, Rossview High School

  • Kaleb Sintim-Amoah, Clarksville High School

  • Karma Brown, Kenwood High School

  • Katelyn Mann, Clarksville High School

  • Kennedi M. Hill, Rossview High School

  • Kennedy Mosley, West Creek High School

  • Krista Brandon, Northeast High School

  • Lauren Porter, Rossview High School

  • Leanne Archbell, Fort Campbell High School

  • Madeline Morgan, Clarksville Christian School

  • Madison Gale, Early Technical College

  • Madison Schwartz, Rossview High School

  • Malon Smith, Clarksville High School

  • Maria Prieto Cubillan, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

  • Nicholas Paul Hohenstein, West Creek High School

  • Nivia Proctor, Kenwood High School

  • Payton LaVoise, Rossview High School

  • Saanvi Burle, Rossview High School

  • Sarah Turpen, Montgomery Central High School

  • Savannah Spencer, Clarksville High School

  • Sherman Phillips, Kenwood High School

  • Stella Bowers, Rossview High School

  • Stephanie Shuman, Rossview High School

  • Sylas Eliza Bryant, Clarksville High School

  • Tanner Wilson, Clarksville Academy

  • Thomas Bean, Clarksville High School

  • Trinity Smith, Clarksville High School

  • Veronica Conrad, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

  • Za’Vion George, Rossview High School

  • Zoe Morris, Rossview High School

