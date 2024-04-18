Clarksville Mayor's Youth Council application open for new term

The Mayor's Youth Council Class of 2024 has celebrated the end of another successful year sharping their leadership skills.

On April 8, the Mayor's Youth Council held their final meeting of the school year at the Upstairs on Strawberry Alley with awards, commendations and the election of the new Executive Board members for the 2024-25 term.

Elected members of the Mayor's Youth Council Executive Board include Adam Stover, Chairperson; Gabreanna Soberano, Vice Chairperson; and Ian Castaneda, Communications Coordinator.

What is the Mayor's Youth Council?

The Mayor's Youth Council is an organization of young people in Clarksville who are work towards developing their leadership skills to strengthen their community through volunteer services and increased communication with elected officials in the community.

They meet as a council once a month and students in their pods meet more frequently to focus on specific issues. This year, the six pods included social justice, food and housing, public health, education, citizen participation and environment.

Members of the Mayor's Youth Council meet monthly and serve a one-year term that coincides with the Clarksville- Montgomery County School academic year.

How to join the Mayor's Youth Council

Applications for the 2024-25 school year are available on the city website and are due by May 1.

Contact parksrec@cityofclarksville.com with any questions.

Prospective students must:

Complete the application process according to the instructions

Have an accrued grade point average of 2.75 based on a 4.0 system and

Obtain two references with one being from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal The persons providing the references should not be related. Email reference letters to parksrec@cityofclarksville.com.

A Selection Committee will choose participants for the Mayor's Youth Council based on interest in learning about City government, learning about their community, commitment to positive self-growth and demonstrated leadership ability.

Applications will be notified of the committee's selection via email.

The 2023-24 Mayor's Youth Council:

Adam Stover, Northwest High School

Aiden Funches, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

Aimoni’ Clark, Northwest High School

Alexander Holt, Fort Campbell High School

Analiese Poe, Northwest High School

Anna Grace Webb, Rossview High School

Aubrey Skernivitz, Rossview High School

Audrey Stimson, Clarksville Christian School

Ava Bowman, Kenwood High School

Ava Heuston, Clarksville High School

Ben Giles, Clarksville Academy

Carlie Viray, Rossview High School

Charlee Trovato, Rossview High School

Christian Coakley, ETC at Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Cole Riedel, Kirkwood High School

Danielle Smith, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

Dev Shah, Clarksville High School

Emily Fernandez, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

Gabreanna Soberano, Kenwood High (attending Middle College at Austin Peay State University)

Harloew Rinehart, Kirkwood High School

Hope Holloway, Clarksville High School

Ian Castaneda, Clarksville High School

Jackson Kalogiros-Pepper, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

Juan Garcia Fuentes, Northwest High School

Kaleb Hill, Rossview High School

Kaleb Sintim-Amoah, Clarksville High School

Karma Brown, Kenwood High School

Katelyn Mann, Clarksville High School

Kennedi M. Hill, Rossview High School

Kennedy Mosley, West Creek High School

Krista Brandon, Northeast High School

Lauren Porter, Rossview High School

Leanne Archbell, Fort Campbell High School

Madeline Morgan, Clarksville Christian School

Madison Gale, Early Technical College

Madison Schwartz, Rossview High School

Malon Smith, Clarksville High School

Maria Prieto Cubillan, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

Nicholas Paul Hohenstein, West Creek High School

Nivia Proctor, Kenwood High School

Payton LaVoise, Rossview High School

Saanvi Burle, Rossview High School

Sarah Turpen, Montgomery Central High School

Savannah Spencer, Clarksville High School

Sherman Phillips, Kenwood High School

Stella Bowers, Rossview High School

Stephanie Shuman, Rossview High School

Sylas Eliza Bryant, Clarksville High School

Tanner Wilson, Clarksville Academy

Thomas Bean, Clarksville High School

Trinity Smith, Clarksville High School

Veronica Conrad, Middle College at Austin Peay State University

Za’Vion George, Rossview High School

Zoe Morris, Rossview High School

