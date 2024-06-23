Clarksville man charged with aggravated assault on first responder following I-65 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man has been charged with aggravated assault on a first responder Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies initiated a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m. at the Dollar General in Ridgetop, Tennessee. The stop was initiated due to a potentially stolen vehicle.

The suspect, 22-year-old Timothy Scott, then struck two Robertson County patrol vehicles, crashing near mile marker 97 on Interstate 65.

That crash temporarily shut down all southbound lanes, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). Deputies, who worked with the Greenbrier Police Department, the Goodlettsville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are currently working with the District Attorney on additional charges.

