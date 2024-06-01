Clarksville jury finds brothers guilty of lesser charges in drive-by shooting case, victim’s mother ‘lost for words’

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “$100 was all it took to take Malik Madison’s life,” those were the words from the Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney.

He was in court both this week and last week looking to secure a first-degree murder conviction in the death of 19-year-old Malik Madison. Ultimately, brothers KyJuan Fuller and Jakarius Medley were found guilty of lesser charges.

“After the verdict, I feel like Malik just got killed again,” Sebnem Broaden, the victim’s mother, said.

The trial comes four years after Broaden’s son was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting.

“It was hard. I was shaking. My heart was pounding. I was nervous and I thought I was going to be sick. I was lost for words — lost for words,” Broaden said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

THE CRIME:

On February 22, 2020 police were called to Cranklen Circle near the Clarksville Regional Airport. It was a shots fired call that would turn into a homicide case. Responders on the scene found Madison with a gunshot wound.

“I got the phone call from Malik’s best friend. I said ‘What’s going on?’ and she said ‘Malik got shot. He got shot in the head,'” Broaden said.

Madison was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died six days after the shooting. At the time, Broaden was living in Florida, where she currently resides.

“When she said that, I started screaming. I fell down on my knees. I couldn’t believe it,” Broaden said.

Malik Madison, 19, was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in Clarksville. (Source: Sebnem Broaden)

Our partners, Clarksville Now, were inside the courtroom as more details about the case were revealed. According to both the defense and the prosecution, the brothers and two of their friends went to an apartment complex to sell THC edibles and a vape cartridge to a then 17-year-old called “Jack-Jack.”

During the transaction, the brothers realized ‘Jack-Jack’ had paid with fake money. Clarksville Now then noted that Fuller went and grabbed a backpack containing a gun and went searching for ‘Jack-Jack’.

Next, witnesses claimed hearing Medley say, ‘There he is,’ before Fuller leaned out of the car window and fired at least 11 times. One of the shots hit Madison in the head. Clarksville Now noted during court it was revealed that ‘Jack-Jack’ was not there.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

“It doesn’t matter that they weren’t intending to kill Mr. Madison,” Pugh told the jury, according to Clarksville Now. “What matters is that Mr. Madison was shot and killed. … Jack-Jack was the intended target, unfortunately Malik Madison was the victim.”

“At that time I was just thinking to myself: ‘Why? Why did you have to take my baby away?’,” Broaden said. “I’ll be honest about it — I didn’t really see any kind of remorse on their end and that hurts even more. To know that you’re sitting there and you have taken somebody’s life and you sit there with no reactions.”

THE CASE:

Clarksville Now, citing Fuller’s attorney Timothy Warren, argued that the state failed to prove intent.

“There was no plan, nothing at all, for this child to plan or intend for somebody to get hurt,” Warren said, gesturing to his client. “You even heard the testimony from Colin (Steidiger): ‘Nobody was supposed to get hurt, we were just supposed to fight. These are the words from someone who was there, and by the way, is not sitting over there with us.”

“Taking a life over one hundred dollars. One hundred dollars. They didn’t destroy my family, they destroyed theirs too, over money. Over money. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Broaden said.

The defense also took note of the defendant’s ages. At the time of the crime, Fuller, the accused shooter, was 16, while his brother was 18 years old.

“They were teens, yes, I understand. My son was a teen, too. He just turned 19,” Broaden said. “This happened 20 days after his birthday, one week before he was getting ready to come home.”

Guilty of lesser charges

Both brothers were on trial for the same seven charges, according to court records and Clarksville Now:

Attempted aggravated burglary: Fuller was found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted aggravated criminal trespass. Medley was found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted burglary of a building. Possession of a firearm with intent to go armed in the attempt of a dangerous felony: Not guilty. Attempted first-degree murder: Guilty of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter. Employ firearm with the intent to go armed in the attempt of a dangerous felony: Guilty. First-degree murder in perpetration or attempt to perpetrate a crime: Guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Aggravated assault resulting in the death of another: Guilty of the lesser charge of reckless aggravated assault. Reckless endangerment – discharging a firearm into an occupied habitat: Guilty.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Sentencing in this case has been set for August 14. Broaden stated that she plans to attend and make a victim-impact statement.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.