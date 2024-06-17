Clarksville father of 4 disappears from gas station, still missing 6 years later

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As many celebrated Father’s Day this weekend, four young children in Clarksville are still seeking information about what happened to their dad after he disappeared from a gas station six years ago.

Saturday, June 15 marked six years since 33-year-old Marqualus Davis was last seen near the intersection of Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway. His mother said Marqualus was working in construction at the time, working to provide for his growing family.

“Today has not been any easier than it was when it first happened…Dealing and living with a void daily, no answers, no closure, has really been difficult these last six years,” Kim Davis said

Marqualus was last seen June 15, 2018, getting dropped off at the gas station by a red and white truck, according to police. The gas station has since been re-branded. Surveillance showed the moments before Marqualus disappeared. Authorities said he was seen going into the gas station, walking to the restroom, and then leaving on foot.

“Something tragic did happen, and as for the detectives, they didn’t really go into much details, of course,” Kim said. “Crime shows have just become a part of my life, just trying to see if there’s anything that I could possibly add to the case.”

Kim said she understands the need for more evidence in her son’s case, and has even conducted searches herself, hoping to find answers. She asked anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward.

“I know he was with some individuals, but maybe if someone else was following them or someone saw something that just didn’t seem quite right, that could be very crucial to the case, as well,” Kim said. “Just find it in your heart to share that information if it’s something that could possibly bring us closure because even if it’s something that’s small or minor, it could be the very thing that they need to actually close this case.”

Kim said her son’s case has shed a light on the importance of taking care of your mental health.

“This has been the worst trial, of course, of my life…The ups and the downs, the emotional roller coaster, the depression is real. It is real,” she explained.

Kim has even sought professional therapy to help deal with the pain of not knowing what happened to her son.

“I have taken advantage of that to stay on top of my mental health and to be able to survive and be able to make it to each day,” she said.

Kim hopes to one day have answers for herself, her grandchildren, and Marqualus’ siblings.

If you have any information about Marqualus’ case, you are asked to contact Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers by calling 931-645-TIPS or going to www.p3tips.com. You can remain anonymous and may even qualify for a $2,000 reward.

