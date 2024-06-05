Clarkstown targets 9 houses with overcrowded and dangerous living conditions

NEW CITY ‒ Clarkstown is seeking court permission to inspect rental houses owned by a real estate investor after several of his properties were found to be overcrowded with tenants living in unsafe conditions, according to a legal action.

Simcha Schwartz, 27, of Brooklyn is the listed owner of nine properties under scrutiny by Clarkstown. Schwartz has bought up properties in the Nyack and Clarkstown areas.

Clarkstown is asking acting New York State Supreme Court Judge Keith Cornell for permission to inspect all of Schwartz's houses, order him to vacate the tenants living under unsafe conditions, and restore the properties to single-family residences.

One lease showed Schwartz is paid $5,500 rent per month, according to the legal action.

Clarkstown Deputy Town Attorney Kevin Conway (Credit: Carucha L. Meuse/The Journal News)

Clarkstown: Conditions are 'clear and present danger to human life'

Schwartz also is accused of ignoring violation notices for not registering his rental properties with the town. He also ignored town Justice Court hearings to answer the violation notices.

The legal action states Schwartz's properties are being illegally occupied. First Choice Property Management also is accused of illegally managing Schwartz's properties. The company has been cited in previous crackdowns on illegal housing by Clarkstown.

Clarkstown inspectors found several of the houses violated town codes and housed multiple tenants in overcrowded conditions. They want judicial permission to inspect several others where inspectors were denied access, said Deputy Town Attorney Kevin Conway, who filed the legal papers and other documents with the court.

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann talks in October 2023 about steps being taken to crack down on illegal flophouses in Clarkstown.

The legal complaint cites one house at 83 Hall Ave. for having multiple tenants bunking in each room and each room's door having separate locks. The legal action cites the living room as having a door with a lock.

The inspector found violations involving "electrical wires, extension cords, refrigerators, and other equipment in each room creating a safety and fire hazard," according to the legal action.

"Each tenant had their private room under these illegal leases," the legal action contends. "The premises as they are currently used make the buildings dangerous to the public health, safety, and welfare" of the citizens of Clarkstown and the tenants.

"If the defendants are allowed to continue to maintain the premises in its present condition, a clear and present danger to human life will be permitted to continue unchecked."

Schwartz also faces violations at several other rental properties, including renting a single-family house without a certificate of occupancy, not joining the town rental registry, and converting a house without building permits.

Schwartz could not be reached for comment. There's no indication in the court file that he's represented by an attorney.

Here are the properties Clarkstown wants to see

Clarkstown has targeted the following Schwartz properties:

4 Fulton St., Nanuet

11 Louis Road, New City

11 Waldron Ave., Nyack

12 Gillis Ave., Nyack

14 Cooper Drive, Nanuet

14 Albacon Road, Nanuet

16 Albacon Road, Nanuet

83 Hall Ave., New City

16 N. Middletown Road, Nanuet

When illegal housing conditions are found, Clarkstown officials almost immediately take the property owner to court, seeking closure and the removal of tenants. Other towns and villages, specifically Ramapo, allow owners to correct violations or file plans with land-use boards to legalize schools or houses of worship.

Clarkstown's legal action, for example, forced the owner of a single-family home illegally converted to house dozens of immigrants to shut down in December. The owner then put the property up for sale for $575,000.

In November, Clarkstown officials sought judicial approval to inspect 16 houses suspected of violating town zoning laws and fire regulations with unsafe and overcrowded living conditions.

Conway said the position of the town and Supervisor George Hoehmann "is to remain vigilant in pursuing these illegal occupancies in order to protect the residents of Clarkstown and their quality of life."

