Clarkstown gets almost $2.5 million in federal funding for 2 flood-prone areas

CLARKSTOWN - The federal government has chipped in nearly $2.5 million toward mitigating two flood-prone areas in town.

The town government will get $2.1 million for its plans to curb flooding in the Jeffrey Court area in West Nyack.

The New York State Thruway Authority will get $375,000 toward a study to create plans to alleviate flooding across Route 59 during heavy rain that forces closure of the eastbound road.

Flooding causes the closure of Route 59 near the Palisades Center in West Nyack, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

The money is earmarked in the 2024 appropriations package. The two funding sources came from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Rep. Mike Lawler, R-Pearl River.

Clarkstown officials have lobbied the state and federal governments for years to finance flood mitigation along the Route 59 corridor, across from the Palisades Center and former town landfill.

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann held a news conference in January along Route 59 with other officials to raise public awareness and pressure the state and federal governments to help solve the flooding problem along Route 59, Route 304, and Jeffrey Court. Route 59 eastbound was closed at the time following a heavy rain storm.

The funding announcement came after a recent visit by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assess the flooding issues.

Water reaches the warehouse building of the Route 59 Beverage Discount Center in West Nyack Jan. 10, 2024. Rt. 59 was closed in the area near the Palisades Center because of the flooding.

Schumer and Lawler brought home the $2.1 million for Jeffrey Court, while Gillibrand signed onto the $3.75 million for the Thruway Authority.

“For too long Clarkstown and Rockland County residents have had to deal with frequent flooding that can shut down our roads and put life at risk, but now I am proud to say help is on the way to jumpstart long-needed flood mitigation projects to tackle this problem head-on," Schumer said in a news release.

Schumer said he's "committed to getting all the resources Rockland County needs to boost flood mitigation and build the strong resilient infrastructure needed to protect our communities, and this is a critical first step to making that happen.”

Gillibrand said that aside from closing down roads, the “increasingly frequent severe flooding throughout the Hudson Valley has been catastrophic for residents, businesses, and commuters.

“Major flooding traps cars and slows down first responders, putting New Yorkers in dangerous, even deadly, situations. It’s unacceptable," she said.

Lawler announced the appropriation of $38 million for the region in a news release on his website.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to secure millions in funding to address chronic flooding issues in the Town of Clarkstown,” Lawler said. “With aging infrastructure and more frequent and severe storms impacting our community, I made it a priority to support critical infrastructure projects throughout the district."

During the January news conference, Clarkstown officials and state and federal representatives called for the state and federal governments to finally get involved and end the massive flooding on Route 59 and along Route 303. They called for dredging the Hackensack River, expanding the Route 303 culvert, and enlarging water storage areas.

Hoehmann said Clarkstown has spent $30 million in state and federal money and town money since he became the supervisor for flood remediation projects.

Clarkstown used $5 million in federal money toward the 2021 Klein Avenue project to remediate flooding that destroyed houses and property. He said the town is looking for money for the Nanuet area.

When the Palisades Center was being considered by the Clarkstown Planning Board in the late 1980s into the 1990s, the final approval had the mall owners contribute $2 million toward easing the flooding, leading to the massive pond. The work attempted to clean out the Hackensack River behind the shopping center parking lot.

During heavy rains, the Jeffrey Court area has been overrun with overflow from the Hackensack River.

In this 2011 file photo taken in the wake of Hurricane Irene, neighbors Kyle McKiernan, right, and Jim Guilfoyle return from a trip to Guilfoyle's home on Jeffrey Court in West Nyack.

Hoehmann said Tuesday that the town has been working closely with Lawler on the funding. He said the town has not spoken to Schumer or Gillibrand but was pleased both senators advocated for the town.

“We had asked for $3.5 million from Lawler," Hoehmann said. "We’re delighted we're getting over two million for Jeffrey Court."

Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski said residents of Jeffrey Court hold their breath during every major rain storm.

"I have personally witnessed boats floating down the street as homes are overwhelmed with water," Zebrowski said. "This neighborhood desperately needs a major investment."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Clarkstown NY gets federal funding for mitigating flood-prone areas