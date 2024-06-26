Clarkston's 52 District Court, 2 Division will waive ticket late fees, penalties in July

During the entire month of July, the 52 District Court, 2 Division (5850 Lorac) in Clarkston will offer residents an opportunity to resolve old ticket infractions.

After paying the original amount, outstanding late fees will be eliminated for ticket holders.

The program announced by 52 District Court Judges Kelley Kostin and Joseph G. Fabrizio will waive late fees and default judgment fees on outstanding civil infraction tickets after residents pay the original amount and if applicable, a Secretary of State clearance fee.

Amnesty cases include all payable parking tickets, traffic civil infractions and other non-traffic civil infractions.

Payments can be made at the courthouse with cash, certified check, money order or credit card. The court will also accept certified check or money order payments by mail if the amount owed has been verified by court personnel.

For more information on the ticket amnesty program, visit the 52-2 District Court's website or Facebook page, or call the court at 248-625-4880.

Jalen Williams is an intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at jawilliams1@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland County 52nd District Court to waive ticket late fees in July