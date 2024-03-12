Clarkston to address attorney's letter this week

Mar. 12—At Monday night's Clarkston City Council meeting, the only mention of a recent letter from an attorney requesting modifications to the city's homeless camping ordinance came from a resident who supports the rules in place.

After the session, City Administrator Steve Austin told the Tribune the city has been in consultation with its legal counsel and plans to have information or a statement to share with the public later this week.

John Wolff, a Pullman attorney for the Northwest Justice Project, sent the city a letter Thursday on behalf of homeless residents, saying the recently adopted camping ordinance unreasonably restricts the hours people can sleep at a city park, and creates a substantial barrier for folks seeking stable housing and employment.

According to the ordinance, Foster Park, near Diagonal and 10th streets, has been identified as a legal place inside city limits for people to camp from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tents and personal belongings can't be left at the park during the day.

Jesse Shroyer, who resides on Second Street, defended the city's regulations and objected to Wolff using examples of California cases that "have no relation to Washington law."

"These cases have nothing to do with Clarkston's homeless problem and are just pompous rhetoric aimed to intimidate the city by seeing what sticks to the wall when thrown," Shroyer said. "I implore the council and mayor to not modify ordinance 1706 on behalf of the residents of Clarkston."

Shroyer went into detail about the American Disabilities Act, saying Wolff presumes the prevalence of disabilities among Clarkston's homeless population without substantiation.

He also took issue with Wolff contending the city's failure to extend utilities to unhoused individuals is discrimination. "It should be clarified that the city offers access to these services contingent on payment," Shroyer said. "Nonpayment results in the absence of services, irrespective of housing status."

Wolff's letter to the city can be found online at lmtribune.com.

No old or new business items were discussed during the brief council meeting. A consent agenda was approved, which included a proclamation on the anniversary of the Vietnam War.

Judy Higgins, of the Daughters of the American Revolution, praised the men and women who served in the war. She said the Clarkston soldiers who lost their lives in Vietnam have never been forgotten, and she thanked the veterans in the audience for their service.

Mayor Monika Lawrence said free health checks will be offered at a Veterans Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday at the Veterans Outreach Center, 829 15th St. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

