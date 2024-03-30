Clarksdale Mayor calls for peace after fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clarksdale Police are searching for answers after an attempted robbery led to a man’s death on Friday afternoon.

At 4:57 p.m., officers responded to D&T Super Market on N. State Street. When they arrived, they determined there had been an attempted robbery and a male victim had been shot.

An unknown male suspect entered the store and held a handgun on the male clerk behind the counter. Before the clerk was able to take get the money out of the register, he was shot several times.

The suspect then fled the area on foot, running behind the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he tragically died from his injuries.

Followings news of the shooting, Clarksdale’s Mayor, Chuck Espy took to Facebook express his sadness for the city’s violence.

“I would like peace in our city,” Espy said. “I’m asking God to cover the city of Clarksdale and I’m just asking for violence to stop.”

No further information has been released by the Clarksdale Police Department at this time, but they do ask that if you have any information that you call the Investigation Division at 662-621-8152. Information can also be given via text message at 662-645-INFO.

