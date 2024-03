Mar. 21—A 48-year-old man died after crashing and being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night in DeKalb County.

Jonathan Bunse, of Clarksdale, Missouri, was traveling south on Route P in Clarksdale around 10:30 p.m. when he traveled off of the roadway and struck an embankment, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

Bunse was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene, according to crash reports.