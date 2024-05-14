Clarke County Board of Education hires new Cedar Shoals High principal

Makeba Clark is the new principal at Cedar Shoals High School.

The Clarke County Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Makeba Clark as the new principal for Cedar Shoals High School and Jessie Draper as the new director for Classic City High School.

Clark, who has been principal at Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School since 2017, also had served as a principal at Cousins Middle School in Covington. She replaces Antonio Derricotte.

“My commitment is to cultivate a culture that is nurturing and safe, while upholding high expectations for academic excellence and fostering a strong sense of school pride,” Clark said in a statement released with the announcement.

She holds degrees from Albany State University and Central Michigan University and her doctorate from Argosy University.

Jessie Draper is the new director for Classic City High School.

CCSD Superintendent Robbie Hooker said Clarke's reputation as an instructional leader and student achievement was a factor in her hiring.

Hooker said he hopes to have a new principal at BHL Middle School before the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Draper was hired at Classic City to replace Angelia Major, who moved to another school district early this year. Draper was previously with the school district from 2014 to 2017 at Cedar Shoals and was an assistant principal at Greene County High School and has worked at high schools for Milton, Stephenson and Warner Robins.

Also, Tamika Brown was appointed as the assistant principal. She has been at Timothy Road Elementary since 2014.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Clarke County BOE appoints Makeba Clark as new Cedar Shoals principal