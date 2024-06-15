Clark was wrongfully convicted, when will meaningful restitution happen?

Donald Lyle Clark was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned. The Iowa Supreme Court reversed that conviction and he was released. Donald sued the state of Iowa and was awarded a $12 million verdict. The state of Iowa appealed that jury decision and this week the Supreme Court reversed that verdict and remanded the case back to a court. It appears the state of Iowa believes that releasing people reverses the harm. Donald (and so many others) lost his pension, his savings, future earnings and his liberty. What needs to happen to have meaningful restitution that makes people whole when the state wrongfully imprisons people? Why does a person who was victimized by the state have to fight to be restored? What kind of state has Iowa turned into?

Sincerely,

Tamara Greabell

Stop the new Immigration law

Thanks to the Press-Citizen for your June 10 news story "Civil Rights groups, state of Iowa, make case for, against new ‘illegal reentry’ law."

Most of us will do everything we can to provide for our families. We’ll move and change schools, neighborhoods, jobs- sometimes cities, states and even countries to do what’s best for our loved ones.

Immigrant Americans have always come here for the promise of freedom and opportunity. It’s the American dream known worldwide. My Irish and Swedish ancestors did this for me many years ago. Many Iowans have come here for this promise too. It’s what we do!

There are many real solutions to create a fair, humane immigration process that makes the border work. THIS NEW LAW, SF 2340 IS NOT ONE OF THEM!

MAGA Republicans block real solutions. They use fear to make conflict, chaos, unconstitutional arrest and deportation to distract us from the ways they abuse and exploit us all for their own private profit, personal political gain and the corporate profits of their big dollar donors. THAT AINT RIGHT!

That’s why the Iowa Movement for Migrant Justice, Escucha Mi Voz, Iowa City Catholic Workers and others marched and rallied to denounce this injustice as we work together to make Iowa a place we want to love and not leave.

Tom Mohan

Cedar Rapids

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Clark was wrongfully convicted, when will meaningful restitution happen?