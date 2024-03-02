Clark Memorial Bridge inspection underway Saturday after truck crash, rescue operation

Exactly when the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge would reopen was unclear Saturday following a Friday semitruck crash and dramatic mid-air rescue.

Firefighters rescued the driver of the semitruck from its cabin Friday afternoon as it dangled off the bridge above the Ohio River.

The bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic since the incident Friday.

Here’s what we know about the crash.

What caused the Second Street Bridge crash?

The trailer of the semi-truck is pulled up on the Second Street Bridge Friday afternoon. One person was rescued from the vehicle. Mar. 1, 2024

Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the four-vehicle crash.

The multi-vehicle collision around noon Friday involved two passenger vehicles, a pickup truck and a semitruck, according to early information from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The semitruck driver was taken to the hospital with what police said were not life-threatening injuries. Two other people who were in another vehicle involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

How was the semitruck driver rescued?

The crash led to the semitruck going off the side of the west side of the bridge.

Pictures from the scene show the semitruck’s rear wheels lifted off the roadway, with the rear top corner of the trailer seemingly wedged into a steel beam on the bridge infrastructure.

More than half the vehicle was hanging off the bridge at the time of the rescue.

Firefighter Bryce Carden, 29, rescued the semitruck’s driver at 12:45 p.m., according to Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill, who said she was "extremely lucky" the semitruck did not fall into the river.

Firefighter Bryce Carden lifts a driver out of the cab of a tractor trailer on the Clark Memorial (Second Street) Bridge on Friday, March 1, 2024

Louisville Fire and Rescue lowed Carden in a harness to reach the trailer's driver, secure her and lift her back onto the bridge.

"She was just praying. She was praying a lot, and I prayed with her," Carden said Friday.

Built in 1929 and reconstructed in 1958, the bridge spans the Ohio River, connecting downtown Louisville with Jeffersonville, Indiana.

'Tremendously lucky': Woman rescued from truck hanging from Clark Memorial Bridge

When will the Second Street Bridge reopen?

One woman is rescued by a Louisville Metro Firefighter Bryce Carden after a tractor trailer ran off the bridge and was left hanging above the Ohio River following a collision on the Clark Memorial Bridge. March 1, 2024

Bridge inspectors with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue to assess damages Saturday morning to see what repairs are needed and how soon the bridge can safely reopen to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“Safety is our primary focus as we work to reopen this highly used bridge to traffic as soon as possible,” State Highway Engineer James Ballinger said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Our engineers are ready and eager to start physical inspections, which will inform next steps like repairs needed and the reopening timeline.”

A statement late Friday afternoon said the complete inspection “may linger into tomorrow.”

The semitruck was cleared from the bridge just before 8 p.m. Friday, allowing inspectors full access to the scene.

What are inspection crews doing?

Bridge inspections have begun on the George Rogers Clark bridge. Engineers are using a snooper truck to initially assess conditions under the deck. Daytime inspections will also take place tomorrow. The bridge is still closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/NCT61bN9Yb — KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) March 2, 2024

Engineers used drones Friday for an initial inspection of the bridge’s sidewalk and railing, followed by a physical inspection both above and below the bridge.

Transportation officials said the sidewalk support under the deck that connects to the adjacent bridge structure will be a particular area of focus.

The state plans to use an existing contractor that recently did repairs on another section of the bridge, should immediate repairs be needed.

Truck hanging off Second Street Bridge in Louisville on Friday, March 1, 2024.

