Clark Howard: Don’t make these mistakes when completing your taxes

You only have a few weeks left to file your 2023 taxes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Filing your taxes is a detailed process. The tiniest mistake can throw everything off. The Internal Revenue Service says common errors include simply misspelling a name and typing in the wrong social security number.

Other common errors are choosing the wrong filing status and not listing your dependents correctly. Those mistakes can prevent you from receiving tax credits and a larger refund.

Typically, your martial status on the last day of the tax year determines your status for the entire year and filing jointly with your spouse can mean a higher refund. If you have kids, that can also mean more cash back depending on how old they are.

The warning Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard has if your tax preparer makes promises that seem too good to be true, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]