Clark, Greene county projects among $4.3M in state water system improvements

Jun. 10—Clark, Clinton and Greene counties will receive a combined $4.3 million in grant awards from a state program designed to help communities improve water infrastructure.

State Sen. Bob Hackett, R-London, announced Monday that the funds will go toward three local projects.

The largest of those grants will go to Greene County, which will receive $2.5 million develop a 57-acre property into a groundwater-producing wellfield. The goal is to expand the area's available water supply.

"It is important to keep our water systems safe, updated, and maintained so our neighborhoods stay a great place to live and work." said Hackett, who represents these counties in Senate District 10. "These funds are going to have a positive impact."

The village of Yellow Springs will also receive $453,380 in funding to replace iron water mains, copper service lines and water meters; while the village of North Hampton will receive $1.4 million to replace its water tower.

