Clark County woman found dead, truck stolen from home: deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating after a woman was found shot and killed and a truck was stolen from her property in Hockinson Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Just before 7 p.m., CCSO deputies responded to a report of a woman found dead by her husband and two friends inside a home in the 18000 block of Northeast 119th Street, authorities say.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the woman had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Additionally, authorities say a 2001 black Ford F-150 with Washington license plates, “C73655Y” was reported stolen from the scene.

Officials say that if the truck is found, its occupants should be considered armed and dangerous. They encourage those with tips to not approach the vehicle and instead call 911.

The case is currently under investigation by the CCSO Major Crimes Unit.

No other information, including the identity of the victim or the circumstances of her death, has been released at this time.

