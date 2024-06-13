Clark County sergeant arrested in Marathon County on suspicion of child sexual exploitation

SPENCER − A Clark County Sheriff's Office sergeant was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of crimes involving children.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant in the Marathon County village of Spencer Wednesday after an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation identified the sergeant as a suspect, according to a news release from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and Marathon County Sheriff's Office helped serve the warrant.

As a result of the investigation and what was found during the search, officers arrested and booked the sergeant into the Taylor County Jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, child enticement, threats to injure or accuse someone of a crime and threats to communicate derogatory information, according to the news release.

The sergeant went to a bond hearing and was released after posting a $2,500 cash bail and signing a $10,000 signature bail.

The name of the Clark County sergeant is not being released pending further investigation, the release said.

