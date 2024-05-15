Clark County School District teacher’s union says trustee Katie Williams’ votes should be vacated if she has moved

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The fallout continues from the 8 News Now story questioning whether a school board trustee still lives in Clark County, or 1,200 miles away.

Where is Clark County School District Trustee Katie Williams?

It centers around Clark County School District Board of Trustee Katie Williams, who has missed attending more than a dozen meetings in person.

Williams has provided critical votes during her nearly four years on CCSD’s school board, from negotiating the payout for the previous superintendent to picking a new interim superintendent. Those were votes where at times she was the tie-breaker that advanced an item.

However, John Vellardita, the executive director of Clark County Education Association, said her votes should be vacated if Williams doesn’t live in the area, which could upend nearly a year’s worth of work.

“I think there should be a review of those issues and the role her votes have taken place if, in fact, she’s no longer a resident for the state of Nevada,” Vellardita said.

He’s previously called out Trustee Williams, claiming she’s part of a gang of four members who control the board.

“We would argue that those votes or those motions that she made, or acted on, should be vacated, and we would call upon the president of the board [Evelyn] Garcia Morales to look into this matter,” Vellardita said.

“How confident are you that [Garcia Morales] would even investigate this?” 8 News Now education reporter Joshua Peguero asked.

Vellardita responded, “Well, I’m not confident at all.”

Williams represents schools from the far northwest valley to rural Clark County.

Since January of last year, Williams has not attended at least 15 board meetings in person, mostly calling in. Her chair sat empty at last Thursday’s meeting.

CCSD trustee misses 14 in-person school board meetings

In a text message, Williams previously told me, “I work remotely for a company in Utah, Nebraska, and California and travel between the three.”

Williams is active on social media, and looking through her accounts, she has made several posts about Nebraska.

In a TikTok video, Williams uses the past tense when mentioning Las Vegas.

“I lived in big cities. Like Springfield, Illinois is not super big, but I lived in Las Vegas,” she said.

After several emails were ignored, 8 News Now asked CCSD’s interim superintendent about this issue at a school safety news conference held on Tuesday.

“I’m sorry to have to ask this at a school safety press conference, but I haven’t gotten a response from the communications department. It’s regarding trustee Katie Williams she may not be living here. What happens if a complaint is filed with the [Clark County] District Attorney’s office against Katie Williams?” Education Reporter Joshua Peguero said, to which Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell responded:

“Thank you so much for the question, we’re here to focus today on student and staff safety,” the interim superintendent said.

Under Nevada statute, a district attorney could bring a proceeding to vacate an elected official, including a trustee, if they no longer reside in the community they represent.

According to property records, Williams’ believed-to-be fiancée bought a house in La Vista, Nebraska, which is a suburb of Omaha, back in March.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.