Clark County issues first sidewalk vendor business license

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County issued its first sidewalk vending business license to a Las Vegas man and his family on Wednesday.

The milestone comes more than a month after commissioners voted to approve street vendor regulations in unincorporated Clark County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Paletas y Aguas Owner Jose Manuel Carrera was greeted by Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom, Marilyn Kirkpatrick, and William McCurdy, along with Clark County Director of Business License Vince Queano who delivered the business license. Carrera was also given a one-year membership to the Vegas Chamber.

Carrera’s Paletas y Aguas will be located in the southwest Las Vegas valley at the corner of Cactus Avenue and Dean Martin Drive. He also owns an ice cream shop in North Las Vegas called LV Michoacana which serves ice cream bars, sorbets, aguas frescas, and lemonade slushes.

“The process was nice and smooth, as long as we meet the requirements I don’t see any issues,” Carrera shared. “For people out there that are trying to get a business license, you know everything is possible, we wish you guys the best of luck.”

In 2023, Nevada passed SB 92, a law that required each jurisdiction to make its own rules which consisted of what kind of insurance and permits would be needed, to where they can and cannot vend. The ordinance was approved on April 15 and then went into effect on April 30.

Clark County also hosted sidewalk vending workshops in the weeks following the ordinance approval. The workshops give would-be vendors a step-by-step guide on the requirements to apply for and obtain a business license. For more information click HERE.

