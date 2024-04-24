Clark County to host ‘Sidewalk Vending Workshop’ for interested applicants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A week ago commissioners voted to approve street vendor regulations in unincorporated Clark County.

On Thursday, more information will be available to help inform the public about the process of applying for a business license. Clark County will host a Sidewalk Vending workshop which will be tailored for individuals interested in starting their own sidewalk vending business.

Sidewalk Vending workshop

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Clark County Government Center, 500 South Grand Central Parkway

WATCH: Clark County Channel 4, Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV/live, Youtube.com/clarkcountyNV/live

At the workshop on Thursday, attendees will get a comprehensive step-by-step guide on the requirements to apply for and obtain a business license in Clark County and also have a chance to ask questions. The workshop will be offered in English and Spanish, and it will be live-streamed through the county’s social media channels.

