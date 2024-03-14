Clark County EMA looking for volunteers to help clean up tornado damage

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency says it needs volunteers to help clean up tornado damage.

>>PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage

The Clark County EMA said on social media that the American Regulators USA Disaster Relief Organization is hosting a “call to action” for disaster cleanup.

Both organizations are working with the Salvation Army of Springfield Ohio Corps.

News Center 7 previously reported that an EF2 tornado tore through Clark County during the morning hours on February 28.

Volunteers will need to sign a liability form and anyone younger than 18 will need parental consent.

>>RELATED: Over 100 homes damaged by EF2 tornado in Clark County

There are three dates where this is happening:

March 16 and 17- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

March 23 and 24- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

March 30- 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

These dates are contingent depending on the weather.

All volunteer response locations will be announced on social media the day before with permission from the property owner.

For more information, visit this page.

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff

Photo from: Adam Barron/Staff