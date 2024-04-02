Some Clark, Champaign schools release early, close due to severe weather forecast

Apr. 2—Several school districts in Clark and Champaign counties have shared they are monitoring the weather forecasts, releasing early or closing because of the possible severe weather.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible today, which could result in damaging winds, hail, heavy rains and tornadoes, according to National Weather Service in Wilmington. A Flood Watch is in effect at until 8 p.m. across the area.

Clark-Shawnee Local, Global Impact STEM Academy, Tecumseh Local and Triad Local all took to their district Facebook pages to post about potential plans related to the weather.

Tecumseh Superintendent Paula Crew has been monitoring the weather to determine if a two-hour early release will be necessary and "the weather forecast continues to predict strong storms arriving around dismissal time today."

Crew said they have determined a two-hour early release will be the safest step to take, and all students will leave two hours earlier than their normal time. Students attending CTC and all other charter/private schools will be picked up two hours early as well.

Afternoon preschool, latchkey and after school activities have been canceled.

Clark-Shawnee Superintendent Brian Kuhn has also monitored the forecasts for a potential early release.

"I am reaching out tonight regarding the weather forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening. I have been monitoring the forecasts all evening to develop contingency plans for tomorrow. As we all know, predicting the weather is not a perfect science," said Kuhn on Monday night.

Kuhn said school could be released early as an option for today, and a decision will be made no later than 11 a.m. If this plan is implemented, students will be released two hours early so that "they are all safe and home before the anticipated weather system moves into our area," and there will be no afternoon latchkey at the elementary school. For students enrolled in the PM preschool program, the decision will be made about weather to hold afternoon preschool by 10 a.m.

"For families that choose to keep their student at home tomorrow, April 2nd, due to concerns about the weather, these absences will be excused. Parents must call the school to report these absences and send a written note with their student upon their return to school," Kuhn said.

Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA) is continuing to monitor the weather this morning and will update everyone "as soon as the situation warrants."

School officials said in their post on Facebook said that with many other district talking about releasing early, GISA will follow suit for those districts, and possibly release their school early as well.

Triad Local Schools initially was going to allow families to pick students up starting at 1 p.m., but then decided to close today because of the fog this morning and threat of storms this afternoon.

Aside from some school releasing early or closing, Graham Local School District said they will have the elementary open this afternoon and evening as an emergency storm shelter if needed, and will coordinate with the St. Paris Police Department and JSP Fire Department if watches or warnings are issued and shelter is needed.