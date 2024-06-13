Clarence Thomas Failed To Report 3 Other Private Jet Trips, Senate Committee Says

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to report at least three private jet trips paid for by billionaire political donor Harlan Crow, according to a new report from the Senate judiciary committee.

Crow himself provided the information to Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Thursday following a subpoena.

The newly revealed gifts were absent from Thomas’ annual financial disclosure last week, in which he admitted to taking two 2019 trips ― paid for by Crow ― that Thomas said were “inadvertently omitted” from his previous disclosures.

The two 2019 trips were disclosed after a 2023 ProPublica investigation found that Thomas had accepted trips from the Republican megadonor.

The newest details show that Thomas took private jets three times between 2017 and 2021. Thomas has taken more than $4 million in gifts since his appointment to the nation’s highest court three decades ago.

A report from the judicial reform group Fix the Court showed that Thomas’ fellow justices had accepted gifts with a combined value of $248,000, far below the amount Thomas alone has accepted.

Crow, meanwhile, has spent more than $16 million supporting conservative political causes, according to watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

In a statement, Durbin said the investigation into Thomas’ gifts is still underway.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Supreme Court’s ethical crisis is producing new information ― like what we’ve revealed today ― and makes it crystal clear that the highest court needs an enforceable code of conduct, because its members continue to choose not to meet the moment,” Durbin said Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

