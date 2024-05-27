Claremore sets curfew to aid emergency responders

May 26—City of Claremore officials announced a curfew — effective from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — to allow emergency responders to continue repair and recovery efforts, according to a media release.

Officials offered the following updates following overnight storms that included a tornado striking Claremore:

— At the time of this update, there were 23 storm-related injuries — 19 were transported to area hospitals, 3 sustained possible life-threatening injuries and there have been no confirmed reports of fatalities in Rogers County. Search and rescue in Claremore and Rogers County is near complete, with no known additional impact.

— The Claremore area is still experiencing widespread outages. GRDA and Claremore Power & Light are working together to repair transmission lines and local distribution lines.

— Claremore's water treatment plant and sanitary sewer treatment plants are operable.

— A list of community-based services for displaced residences is available on claremore.com/weatheralerts/.

— Most roadways are open for Claremore area residents, businesses and family members who need to check on loved ones. Access may be restricted in heavily damaged areas where downed power lines still pose a safety hazard.

— We are currently assessing volunteer and supplies needs and will share updates on claremore.com/weatheralerts/. We are not asking for volunteers at this time because emergency responders are still assessing and evaluating the damage and related needs. Voluntary agencies should check in at the Claremore Expo Center, 400 S. Veterans Parkway.

— Until power is restored, there is no fuel available in Claremore. Those who need fuel will need to access from surrounding cities.

— The public works department is working on a plan for debris removal and will share updates when they are available.

— Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is asking businesses and residents impacted by the storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov. Reporting damage helps local and state emergency managers better coordinate response and recovery efforts. Residents can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated first responders, linemen, and public works personnel who have been working tirelessly to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts in our communities," said John Feary, Claremore City Manager and Dan Deloizer, Chairman for the Rogers County Commissioner, District 1. "Our emergency response teams are actively evaluating the extent of the damage and are committed to keeping the community informed through our social media and website platforms."

Updates will be shared as they become available at claremore.com/weatheralerts/.