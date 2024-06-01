Claremore officials provide storm damage recovery update

Jun. 1—City officials held a press conference Friday morning at the Claremore Community Center to provide updates on the ongoing storm damage recovery efforts following the recent EF-3 tornado.

City manager John Feary outlined the progress in debris cleanup and power restoration, noting the temporary suspension of utility cutoffs for nonpayment and waiving of late fees to assist affected residents.

He explained that about 2,000 people remain without power due to damage to the distribution system, but the city is ahead of schedule, with plans to have all 28 circuits operational within the next 24 hours.

Two additional partner communities are set to assist with replacing lost transformers and addressing further issues. Despite budget constraints, the city is determined to support its residents and restore normalcy as quickly as possible.

"With electric, I just want to tell you that we're working our tails off," Feary said. "Our guys are around-the-clock nonstop and have been on the ground since the beginning, and they will not stop until it is done. I have never seen such dedication and commitment."

Fire chief and emergency management director Sean Douglas emphasized the importance of safety as power is restored, highlighting the risks of carbon monoxide from generators and fires caused by HVAC units. He also estimated that over 600 homes in Claremore have sustained damage.

Police chief Steve Cox announced an extension of the citywide curfew until June 7 at midnight, a measure mirrored by Rogers County.

Although understanding residents' need to be outdoors due to power outages, Cox assured that officers are vigilant and focused on distinguishing between essential travel and potential security threats.

He also warned of an increase in scams targeting vulnerable residents, particularly the elderly, and recounted a recent incident where a resident almost lost her home to scammers posing as city officials.

"These criminals are targeting our elderly, saying you're not up to code, give us $1,500 and the City of Claremore will turn your power on," Cox said. "We actually had a scam yesterday, and we did intercept it, where it got so bad for one of our elderly, she actually signed the deed to her house to this criminal.

"It's not always the elderly, but take care of them."

American Red Cross public affairs manager Matt Trotter reported on the extensive feeding efforts undertaken in the aftermath of the tornado.

Thanks to partnerships with organizations like the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, over 15,500 meals and snacks have been distributed across the affected areas. The Red Cross continues to operate a 24-hour shelter at Verdigris First Baptist, providing not only meals but also health services, mental health support and spiritual care.

Mobile feeding routes concluded at the end of the day Friday, though services at the shelter will continue.

"We are in contact with local officials at all times to understand if those needs are there, so they can be restarted very quickly if there is still a need for mobile feeding," Trotter said.