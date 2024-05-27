Claremore family lucky to be alive after tornado destroys home

CLAREMORE, Okla. (KFOR) — A family of five is at a loss after their home was destroyed leaving them with nothing.

Damage and destruction was left behind after a tornado touched down in Claremore on Saturday night.

Donna and Jerome Teehee along with their children and neighbors made it to safety just in time.

“It just seemed like a bomb exploded and sounded like a freight train was on top of us,” said Teehee.

There was a total of seven people inside their storm shelter when the tornado hit.

“The insulation from the house was blowing in on top of us. The walls were shaking, the door was shaking,” explained Teehee.

When the family came out, they couldn’t believe what they saw.

The roof of their house was torn off and place they’ve called home for 9 years was gone.

“Shell shocked. We got out with just the clothes on our back. So nothing else,” said Teehee. “All our vehicles were destroyed.”

Dangerous winds knocked the power out all around the entire city and sent debris flying everywhere.

“We put our heart and soul into this house,” said Teehee.

The couple said although their family lost everything, they are lucky to be alive.

“This is home. This is our home. This is our children’s home and we will rebuild. We’re going to get through this,” said Teehee.

