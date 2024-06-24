With claims of exploding toilets, mold and pests, East Hartford tenants union protests out-of-state landlord

Chanting complaints of unfair late fees, bad management and exploding toilets, a small group of East Hartford apartment tenants along with their advocates staged a noisy rally against their landlord Monday and warned of more to come.

“It’s unacceptable that tenants are continuing to live with flooded basements, broken sewers, damaged walls, mold and pests,” Peter Fousek, secretary/treasurer of the Connecticut Tenants Union, said into a microphone on a sidewalk just a couple of dozen yards from the Deerfield Park Apartments leasing office.

The statewide tenants union established its first local operation in East Hartford just three months ago when tenants of an Orchard Street complex organized as the East Hartford Tenants Union. The property is owned by Stratus Equities LLC, a New Jersey-based company that operates more than a half-dozen other apartment buildings in East Hartford and Manchester.

The tenants union has targeted Stratus, and tenants of some of its other local buildings joined the protest Monday morning.

Julian Troche, who is being evicted from Stratus’ Chapman Arms building just off of Main Street, told the group that he was one of dozens of tenants who got emergency housing in an EconoLodge this past winter because the building’s heat went out for an extended time. Troche said because he took his complaints public a few months ago, his landlord is targeting him by pursuing an eviction over a $30 late fee.

“I feel I’m being harassed,” Troche told the group. “I’ve been there three years, I don’t want to go, I don’t think I should go, they just don’t like me.”

Stratus has not talked with the media since the tenants union formed in March, and did not return a message left with the answering service that handles calls to its various central Connecticut properties. It has no listed phone at its New Jersey offices.

The staff at its Deerfield Park leasing office did not come out to speak with the tenants union representatives, but instead called police during the rally.

Patrol officers went inside to speak with the landlord’s management, then emerged to relay a message asking the protestors to relocate across the street. Union leaders said they were lawfully on a public sidewalk and wouldn’t be leaving; several minutes later, police drove away after warning protestors not to block the sidewalk or driveway.

The group repeatedly chanted “come to the table,” and called on Stratus and its local agents to negotiate leases and address tenants’ complaints of long-standing deficiencies in their buildings.

“My toilet just exploded. I saw it, it came up like an oil well,” Orchard Street tenants Kathryn Tracy told listeners. “They sent these two amateurs who snaked it, and that made it explode again. Then they called a plumber who fixed it, but they never cleaned up what was on the floor. I had to do that.

“Now I’m afraid to flush it,” she added. “Imagine living someplace where you’re afraid to flush.”

Even though East Hartford has a large stock of older, often severely worn apartment buildings, this year was the first time tenants formally came together as a group.

The statewide tenants union wants to use that energy to create more tenants unions this summer, and announced Monday that residents of the Victory Gardens apartment complex in Newington have voted to form a union and affiliate as a local chapter. That’s the first tenants union in Newington, organizers said.

At the East Hartford rally, Fousek said the issues with Stratus are a matter of fairness.

“This is unacceptable when it mean tenants who’ve lived here 5, 10, 20 years are going without functional stoves, with holes in their walls, with exploding toilets,” he said.

The tenants union claims Stratus has been negligent, allows code violations and retaliates against tenants who complain. Organizers said the protests will continue this summer, with the group’s last chant Monday being a boisterous repetition of “we’ll be baaaaaaaaaack.”