Claim Cadiz exploits Latinos 'absurd', former senator says

As former Senate Majority Leader and founder of the California’s Latino Legislative Caucus, I’ve proudly worked to improve the lives of Latino families in California for decades. Today I proudly serve as a member of the board of directors of Cadiz, Inc. working to deliver clean, affordable, reliable water to some of the poorest, most disenfranchised communities in California, including farmworker and Tribal communities in the eastern Coachella Valley and Mojave Desert. The communities Cadiz serves do not have access to safe drinking water today if they have access to water at all during increasingly severe droughts. For Ms. Landeros and Ms. Enriquez to make the absurd claim that my colleagues and I at Cadiz are “exploiting Latinos” shows a callous disregard for the truth on every level – personal, political and factual.

If Ms. Landeros and Ms. Enriquez have any interest in the truth or have any respect for farmworker families living on the front lines of climate change, I invite them to come visit one of Cadiz’ clean water projects and learn. I certainly hope they consider fact-checking their claims before disparaging the reputations of people who’ve dedicated their lives to social and environmental justice.

Senator Richard Polanco, Los Angeles

Expanding Palm Springs airport is a bad idea

The expansion of the Palm Springs International Airport will have an unprecedented negative impact on the quality of life for residents. Continual airplane engine noise and voluminous traffic increases in and around the airport will be a constant irritant.

Making Palm Springs the central transit hub for the entire Coachella Valley is a bad idea. Simply because in 1942 the airport was sited here does not mean it cannot be moved to a more remote, easily accessible and less impactful location.

If this expansion of the airport is allowed, Palm Springs will lose its character and become just another overdeveloped, crowded area. Can we please have some visionary leadership on this?

Craig Gibson, Palm Springs

Justice was not served in the Trump trial

Apparently, the person who wrote the letter today re: "Innocent Biden" watches only CNN and MSNBC. Because here is the real story. First, the trial was held in Manhattan that voted for Biden. I'll bet the 12 jurors voted for Biden also. District attorney Alvin Bragg vowed he would hold Trump accountable.

Judge Juan M. Merchan is a democratic contributor and should have recused himself but didn't. His daughter works for the Democratic party.

A misdemeanor from long ago was turned into a "felony" by Bragg. And just yesterday, it was revealed that one of Merrick Garland's top lieutenants, Matthew Colangelo, was assigned to Bragg's office before the trial.

And what about the illegal "gag" order? The Dems can't run on the border, the economy or the multiple wars we are financing. So jailing Trump is their last hope.

Neil Mahony, Cathedral City

