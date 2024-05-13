Clackamas County family remembers ‘shining light’ now gone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nathan Dean Anderson was a “bright and beautiful shining light” whose life was cut short by a bullet last month in Clackamas County.

“He loved connecting with people with his music, touching people’s hearts through his music, and he loved basketball. He was really good at basketball, too,” his uncle Josh Wallace told KOIN 6 News on Sunday.

His grandmother, Cheryl Wallace, said, “I know Nathan loved the coast, the Oregon coast the California coast, lighthouses, because he was the bright and beautiful shining light.”

Two people are facing charges in connection with the 25-year-old’s death on April 29 near the intersection of 90th Avenue and St. Helens Street in Clackamas County.

Detectives arrested 26-year-old Dominique Britt for her alleged involvement. Previously, 6-year-old Cody James Denewith was taken into custody.

CCSO detectives said they were able to determine Anderson and the suspects knew each other, leading to their identification and arrests.

Anderson’s family is planning a celebration of life and is raising money for a cremation.

