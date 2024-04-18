Civil War Trials site unveiled in North York at Lebanon Cemetery honors Black Americans

Lebanon Cemetery, in North York, became the first Civil War Trails site in York, according to a news release provided by Melissa Beaverson of Explore York. The multi-state Civil War Trails program offers more than 1,500 sites for travelers, enabling them to stand in the footsteps of historic events and people.

The Friends of Lebanon Cemetery unveiled the marker during a dedication of headstones for five veterans on April 13. The group worked with the National Cemetery Association and local office of Veterans Affairs.

More than 100 visitors and volunteers were present for the Military Headstone Dedication.

Joseph Richburg, Operations Manager for Lebanon Cemetery, reads the new Civil War Trails sign which recounts the story of Reverend Jesse S. Cowles and helps visitors find the other graves of African American Civil War veterans.

Samantha Dorm, adviser for the Friends of Lebanon Cemetery, said, “The Cemetery's inclusion in the Civil War Trails program not only honors the memory of those laid to rest here, but also serves as a gathering place of inspiration and learning for current and future generations.”

The new marker was made possible thanks to a partnership between the Friends of Lebanon Cemetery, Explore York, and Civil War Trails, Inc. The Friends provided a wealth of information to help create the new interpretive sign now located just inside the cemetery gates off on North George Street. A grant offered by Explore York covered the initial costs. Explore York will also cover the annual membership fee associated with the Civil War Trails program. This ensures ongoing sign maintenance and promotion of the program, Beaverson said.

The Civil War Trails program has been expanding its footprint into Pennsylvania, the sixth state to join the initiative. There are 12 new sites under development in York County, but this is the first to be added in the city. “We’re thrilled to have this program in York County,” Beaverson added.

Jamaal Lampkin, left, and Director Daniel Devine from the National Cemetery Administration, a division of the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs stands with the sign after the unveiling.

Lebanon Cemetery, located at 1412 N. George St., is administered by the Friends of Lebanon Cemetery who work to honor the early African American community members from York County.

To find out more about Lebanon Cemetery, visit friendsoflebanoncemetery.com For more information about Civil War Trails , visit CivilWarTrails.org.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Civil War Trials site unveiled in North York PA at Lebanon Cemetery