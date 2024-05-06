Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver Frank Tyson eulogy

CANTON ‒ The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Frank Tyson, the 53-year-old Black man who died in police custody last month.

The founder and president of the National Action Network will be joined at Wednesday’s service by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump, who is representing Tyson’s family, is expected to deliver a national call to justice at the service.

The funeral will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hear the Word Ministries, 2130 31st St. NW.

“Frank Tyson’s cries of ‘I can’t breathe’ are ones we have heard far too often when Black men and women die in police custody,” Sharpton said in a prepared statement. “Once again, we have seen footage of those pleas for help not only ignored but dismissed by officers using excessive force – who then left him to lie unconscious for several minutes. I have answered the family’s call to deliver Frank’s eulogy and remain committed to delivering justice for them.”

Body camera video released by Canton officials showed officers arriving at an AMVETS post, where Tyson ran after crashing a car into a utility pole on April 18. Police then restrained Tyson, who was acting irrationally, as they tried to remove him from the establishment, with one officer putting his knee on his upper back and neck area. Tyson repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” echoing the words of Eric Garner and George Floyd during their deaths in police custody. One of the officers responded, “Shut the (expletive) up."

Footage then shows Tyson lying motionless on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back. It was approximately eight minutes before anyone administered CPR on Tyson. Medics transported Tyson to a hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not yet announced a cause of death. The two city police officers involved in the arrest have been placed on administrative leave while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigates.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been established to raise money to cover legal fees due to Tyson's death and what his family refers to as his wrongful imprisonment on kidnapping and other charges. The GoFundMe is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-answers-and-accountability-for-frank-tyson.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy for Frank Tyson