Civil rights icon Diane Nash honored at steps where she confronted mayor on segregation

Sixty-four years ago, Diane Nash asked a question and changed Nashville forever.

On Saturday, hundreds celebrated her near the courthouse plaza that bears her name.

Nashville's Metro Council named the plaza outside the Metro Courthouse the Diane Nash Plaza in 2021, and the city held a dedication ceremony in her honor Saturday morning.

Nash, 85, spoke to a crowd of roughly 300 people outside the steps to the Metro Courthouse where as a college student on April 19, 1960, she confronted Nashville's then-Mayor Ben West and asked if he thought it was wrong to discriminate against people based only on their skin color. On May 10, 1960, six downtown Nashville stores opened their lunch counters to Black customers for the first time, making Nashville the first major Southern city to do so.

"This is such a celebration, and one that I did not even imagine," Nash said smiling after taking the podium to applause and before acknowledging the other Civil Rights Movement leaders seated on the stage behind her who helped lead the desegregation movement in the city.

"We proved that you could achieve desegregation using nonviolence," Nash said.

The event began at 8:30 a.m. in First Baptist Capitol Hill Church. A parade led gatherers to the courthouse, the same route protesters marched leading up to Nash's confrontation with West in response to the bombing of attorney and civil rights activist Z. Alexander Looby's Nashville home. The James Lawson High School marching band played for the parade. The school is named for the Rev. James Lawson, the Nashville professor who taught college students and activists about nonviolent protests in the 1960s.

"I am a lucky woman, because I was in town at the same time James Lawson was teaching nonviolence," Nash said near the courthouse steps Saturday. Lawson was unable to attend but recorded a video message for the dedication.

Nash hoped the crowd took away two principles from her speech: That people are never your enemies, and that oppression always requires the cooperation and participation of the oppressed.

"Often if you target the person, you leave the real problem untouched," Nash said of the first principle. Of the second, she said, "We changed ourselves from people who could be segregated into people who could not be segregated. … Kill us if that's what you're going to do. But you cannot segregate us anymore."

"I'm just so happy that that they're recognizing this now," said Frederick Leonard, one of the Civil Rights icons recognized on Saturday who participated in the 1960 Nashville sit-ins while a student at Tennessee State University. "Diane was a special woman. She did things that men wouldn't dare do. She was bold. She was brave."

Mayor Freddie O'Connell spoke before the dedication, saying, "This mark shall remain forevermore on this plaza and in the hearts of those who inherit her legacy and dream of a more perfect union and work toward it."

The Fisk Jubilee Singers performed after Nash cut the ribbon on the Diane Nash Plaza.

Nash was also instrumental in leading the Freedom Riders' 1961 challenge to segregation on interstate buses, the 1965 voting rights campaign in Selma, Alabama, and was a founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

