Civil rights groups to ask judge for halt on 'illegal reentry' law today in federal court

Civil rights groups will make their case in federal court today against the state's new immigration law, which criminalizes "illegal reentry" and allows local authorities to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants who return to the U.S.

The American Immigration Council, American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Iowa filed the suit on behalf of Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice. The groups are requesting an injunction before the law takes effect July 1.

Senate File 2340 states that any person previously deported or denied entry to the U.S. would be barred from entering Iowa. The crime would be an aggravated misdemeanor in most cases but could become a felony under certain circumstances, including if the person was arrested for allegedly committing another felony.

Iowa's law has spurred harsh opposition from immigration advocates, as well as questions from police and county attorneys who have received no guidance on how to enforce the law or prosecute cases involving it.

Liliana and Olga San Elias attend a rally against Iowa's new "illegal reentry" law Wednesday, May 1, 2024, outside the Iowa State Capitol.

"This Iowa law conflicts with existing federal law and creates new crimes for anyone in Iowa, including a child, who has reentered the country after being deported, even if that person is now authorized to be in the U.S.," the ACLU of Iowa said in a news release. "It will also increase racial profiling and even law enforcement officials have spoken out against the law."

The groups filed their lawsuit in early May, the same day the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against Iowa, arguing the new law is unconstitutional and should be blocked from going into effect.

SF 2340 mimics a Texas law that has been blocked by the courts while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality is decided.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Attorney General Brenna Bird, both Republicans, have signaled they intend to defend the law, which passed the GOP-led Iowa Legislature and was signed into law in April.

"The DOJ and ACLU are suing lowa for protecting our citizens, all while Joe Biden refuses to enforce immigration laws already on the books," Reynolds wrote on social media when the lawsuits were filed. "If he won't stand for the rule of law, lowa will!"

Oral arguments begin at 9:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse, 400 E. Locust St. in Des Moines.

