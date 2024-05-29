Civil rights complaint filed against Baltimore over trash incinerator

Community groups filed a federal civil rights complaint Tuesday against Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works, arguing that it has failed to create an effective plan to wean the city off of the air-polluting trash incinerator in South Baltimore.

The complaint was filed under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which holds that entities receiving government support cannot discriminate against individuals because of their race, color, national origin or sex.

The complaint focuses on the city’s Ten-Year Solid Waste Management Plan, which was approved by Mayor Brandon Scott in November, and by the Maryland Department of the Environment in January. It argues that the city failed to chart a clear path for diverting waste from the WIN Waste incinerator, which burns trash from around the region, releasing pollutants such as greenhouse gases, particulate matter, mercury and lead.

In late 2020, the city opted to renew its contract with the WIN Waste incinerator, which now won’t expire until 2031, but Scott has previously pledged to move the city away from burning its trash within that decade.

But advocates felt the administration’s 10-year plan fell short of Scott’s promise, with a lack of preparation for diverting all waste to landfills, recycling plants and compost piles.

The complaint argues that, as a result, the city is discriminating against the predominantly Black and Hispanic communities near the incinerator, including Cherry Hill, Mount Winans, Brooklyn, Lakeland, Westport and Curtis Bay, according to the complaint.

Many of those South Baltimore communities already are beset by industrial pollution, argues the complaint, with a combined 279 facilities in those neighborhoods.

The complaint was filed by the nonprofit South Baltimore Community Land Trust, which is represented by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and the Environmental Integrity Project.

