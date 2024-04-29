Civil Rights Commission discusses resolutions this Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At the second meeting in 2024 of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission this Monday, April 29, there will be plenty of current issues on the agenda.

The meeting is happening at 10 a.m. on the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

The MCRC will consider resolutions on the use of artificial intelligence in policing; condemning the so-called “great replacement theory;” possible legislation to facilitate the declaration of gender identity; and support for a ban on the so-called “gay panic defense.”

The “gay panic defense” is a legal strategy that blames a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity for a defendant’s violent action toward the person–including murder.

The meeting is open to the public, and there will be a public comment period.

There will be a livestream on the Facebook page for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

The 10 a.m. meeting will be in the John E. Fetzer Center, Room 1035, 2251 Business Court.

