Civil Rights Commission available at Vigo Library, Fairbanks

May 29—Paris Walton is public outreach and education manager at the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, a position she took over in February when Anne-Therese Ryan left to become the director of the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission.

Now, she's performing the same task as Ryan — letting people know that help is out there when discriminatory acts occur.

"Something I'm learning is a lot of people don't know we exist, which is a problem," Walton said. "A lot of people were saying, 'I needed you last year' or 'I could've used you three years ago.' Some people just don't know their rights, so as I'm doing this outreach, I just really want to spread the word."

Walton was at the Vigo County Library on Wednesday, meeting with people who believe they've experienced illegal discrimination. It's part of ICRC's Community Outreach and Resource Education program which engages in community outreach and lets people know that it is the government agency to contact when such a problem comes up in their lives.

She'll be at the library again today (Thursday, May 30) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at Fairbanks Park during the Banks of the Wabash Festival on Friday evening.

Community Outreach and Resource Education takes place from May to October, with most locations visited in the Indianapolis area.Three days at an Indianapolis library earlier this month resulted in 13 complaints from library patrons who just happened to see the Commission's table.

Walton's Terre Haute visit is the only scheduled CORE event outside the state capital, though there's discussion of adding one later in the year in Vermillion County.

IHRC deals with issues involving housing, employment, education and credit, with housing and employment dominating the complaints heard. Last year, it handled 980 formalized complaints which went through the litigation or mediation process, and of those, more than 300 apiece were in housing and employment.

"Even though there were 980 formalized complaints, I'm sure there are way more out there," Walton said. "It's just that people didn't know where to turn."

People who meet Walton at a CORE event can file a complaint on the spot, rather than try to search for a form online. "It's a little more accommodating for everyone," she said.

Walton said the IHRC doesn't get mired in the sort of politics that the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission is currently encountering. A Terre Haute City Council committee is currently trying to rewrite the City Code to broaden and remove political considerations from the commission's responsibilities.

"We are a neutral, fact-finding agency, so we don't really dwell on the politics, we just try to be as neutral as possible," Walton said. "Show us the facts, we'll investigate it, if we find probable cause, we'll follow through with it. If not, we'll find other resources to help you."

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.