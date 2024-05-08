Civil rights attorney Ben Crump now represents family of slain Hurlburt Field airman

FORT WALTON BEACH — The family of Roger Fortson, the airman who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting on May 3 in Fort Walton Beach, has retained national civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Crump, 54, has represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and George Floyd.

Here is what we know.

Incident overview

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to Fortson's apartment about 4:30 p.m. May 3 in reference to an apparent disturbance. Once a deputy arrived on the scene, the OCSO said, Fortson allegedly had a gun in his possession and the deputy acted in self-defense.

According to a news release from Crump's law office, the encounter played out differently than what the OCSO has been reporting.

According to Crump, a witness who was on a Facetime call with Fortson at the time of the shooting said that Fortson was alone in his apartment when he heard a knock at his door.

Fortson asked, "Who is it?" and failed to get a response, the release says. A few minutes later, Fortson heard an "aggressive" knock, but failed to see anyone once he looked out his peephole.

Fortson, concerned for his safety, retrieved his legally owned gun, the release says. As Fortson returned to the living room, the witness said, deputies "burst through his door." When deputies saw the gun, they fired at Fortson six times.

The witness said he saw Fortson on the ground, stating, "I can't breathe," after he was shot. The witness also said police were at the wrong apartment, and there was no disturbance, according to the release.

Fortson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

"Roger enlisted in the military after graduating from high school with honors and had no criminal record," Crump said in the release. "By all accounts, he was a stellar member of the Air Force and loved by his community."

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy in question was placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard in such cases, pending the results of an investigation.

Statement from OCSO

On Tuesday, Sheriff Eric Aden released a statement about the shooting. He said all members of his agency "are saddened about the fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend."

Aden then reiterated points made in the previous release from his agency, noting that the deputy in question was placed on administrative leave and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

Aden also noted that the State Attorney's Office also will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

"At this time, we humbly ask for our community’s patience as we work to understand the facts that resulted in this tragic event," said Aden.

Statement from Crump

"The circumstances surrounding Roger's death raise serious questions that demand immediate answers from authorities, especially considering the alarming witness statement that the police entered the wrong apartment," Crump said in the release. "The narrative released by law enforcement, which falsely suggests that Roger posed a threat, is deeply troubling and inconsistent with the details provided by that witness: Roger was home alone, causing no disturbance, when his life was tragically cut short by law enforcement.

“We are calling for transparency in the investigation into Roger's death and the immediate release of body cam video to the family," the statement continues. "His family and the public deserve to know what occurred in the moments leading up to this tragedy. We urge authorities to immediately stop demonizing Roger in their statements to the media. It's imperative to correct the record and acknowledge the wrongful entry into Roger's home. What we know for sure is that Roger was a dedicated U.S. Airman serving the country and a cherished member of his community. Any attempts to tarnish his character only compound the pain felt by his loved ones.

“We demand justice for Roger Fortson. We demand accountability for those responsible for his death. And we stand in solidarity with Roger's family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable loss."

