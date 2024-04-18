Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta celebrates 94th birthday

TechCrunch

Late last summer, TechCrunch joined forces with StrictlyVC to create smaller, more intimate evenings for our readers. Already this year, we’ve hosted these nights in San Francisco and Los Angeles, featuring the co-CEO of Waymo, the co-founders of Anduril and WorldCoin, and the founder of the AI hardware device Rabbit, along with top investors like Elad Gil. As chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.