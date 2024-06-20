Civil liberties groups say new ’10 Commandments’ law is a violation of religious freedom

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Louisiana is the first state to require the 10 Commandments be posted in public schools. Governor Jeff Landry signed the bill into law here in Lafayette on Wednesday as part of his ‘Dream Big’ education plan.

“This bill mandates the display of the 10 Commandments in every classroom in public elementary, secondary, and post-education schools in the state of Louisiana,” the Governor said with the bill in his hands.

Surrounded by students, Governor Landry proudly signed the bill into law, describing it as one of his favorites in the education plan.

Civil liberties group, however, describe it as a breach of the constitution. Four groups, including the Americans United for Separation of Church and State, The American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, and Freedom from Religion Foundation are joining together, filing a lawsuit against the law.

“It’s an abhorrent violation of the religious freedom of every family in Louisiana,” Americans United for Separation of Church and State, or AU, President and CEO Rachel Laser told News 10.

It’s a freedom Laser says is granted by the First Amendment. Laser says it’s unconstitutional for Louisiana to turn public schools into Sunday schools. “I think it’s really important to remember, those of us who love religious freedom, those of us who love religious, shouldn’t want religion to integrate with the state,” she said.

She says this law coerces a specific religion on students and also subjects religion to government interference. Laser adds the biggest battle is against white Christian nationalists. “White Christian nationalism is rooted in the belief that America was created for European Christians and that our government should reflect this privilege. That’s exactly what we’re fighting with this type of a law today,” Laser told News 10.

Laser says Governor Landry is favoring one set of religious beliefs over any other, and that violates not just religious freedom, but the constitution’s promise of separation of church and state.

“The church and state separation is important for keeping our nation on track to be the country that it promised to be for all of us and not just some of us,” she added.

Governor Landry has said publicly he ‘can’t wait to be sued.’

