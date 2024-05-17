Civil lawsuit against Ga. sheriff who groped Judge Hatchett moves across the state

Channel 2 Action News has learned new details in the civil lawsuit filed by Judge Glenda Hatchett against a former sheriff.

Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody resigned and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting Hatchett at an event in 2022.

Coody and Hatchett were at a Georgia Sheriff’s Association meeting in Cobb County. They were introduced to one another at a reception at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I didn’t want to be the poster child for this, Karyn, I really didn’t. But if it had to happen to someone, it was best it happened to me,” she told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

Coody pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery and was given a year pf probation, a $500 fine and 400 hours of community service.

“Justice was served from a criminal standpoint, and in many respects, but we believe that quite frankly, the civil part of the case, meaning that Judge Hatchett has the ability to sue him from a civil standpoint, and also sue others that we believe are civilly culpable for what happened to her,” attorney CK Hoffler said.

Hatchett is suing Coody and the Georgia Sheriff’s Association for damages.

RELATED STORIES:

Last month, attorneys for the sheriff’s association moved to have the civil trial moved from Cobb County, where the event took place, to Morgan County, where the sheriff’s association is headquartered.

“Obviously, his conduct was inexcusable, unacceptable, but he was there at an event, at a sheriff’s association event, and so we have sued also that entity. And as I said, we plan on bringing in potentially other defendants that we believe also have culpability in this case,” Hoffler said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the attorneys listed for Coody and the Georgia Sheriff’s Association named in the order, but have not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: