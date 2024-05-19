Civil forfeiture, due process and property

The right to property is perhaps our oldest right. But government may seize property used in crime, called civil forfeiture? What type of procedures are required when this happens to protect our property rights. My thesis is that there is not a right unless the supreme law — the Constitution — can protect it.

The Supreme Court has answered this question recently in Culley, et al., Petitioners v. Steven T. Marshall, Attorney General of Alabama, et al. (May 9). Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion.

Halina Culley loaned her car to her “college-aged” son. When stopped for a driving offense, officers found marijuana and a loaded handgun. The officers seized the car incident to the arrest for possessing the drug, pursuant to Alabama statutory law. Lena Sutton loaned her car to a friend. Upon a traffic stop, officers discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car. They seized the car incident to the arrest.

Under Alabama statutory law, officers may seize a car, being personal property, incident to an arrest “as long as the State then ‘promptly’ initiated a forfeiture case.” Before the forfeiture hearing, the owner of the property could recover possession by posting a bond at double the car’s value.

At the forfeiture hearing, the owner could recover the car by being an “innocent owner” of property subject to forfeiture. This innocence would be an “affirmative defense.” This defense required that the owner lack knowledge of the car’s connection to the crime.

The state filed the forfeiture complaint just 10 days after the seizure. But Culley waited six months before acting on it, and another year before raising her affirmative defense. She ultimately got her car back. Sutton also took her time.

Meantime, Culley and Sutton filed an action in federal court. The District Court concluded that the State acted in a timely manner. The Court of Appeals consolidated the cases and affirmed. Since there were differences among the circuits over the nation on this issue, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case and granted certiorari.

The Supreme Court stated the law on the matter: under the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment, states ordinarily may not seize real property (real estate) before providing notice and a hearing, but states may immediately seize personal property, such as a car, “that is subject to civil forfeiture when the property otherwise could be removed, destroyed, or concealed before a forfeiture hearing.” The Due Process Clause requires “a timely post seizure hearing” (with the word “timely” underlined).

Here, the petitioners did not challenge the timeliness of their forfeiture hearings but, rather argued the Due Process Clause “requires States to also hold a separate preliminary hearing before the forfeiture hearing.”

Thus, the question for the case is “whether the Constitution also requires a separate preliminary hearing to determine whether the police may retain the car pending the forfeiture hearing.” The answer was no. To protect personal property rights here, the Constitution “requires a timely forfeiture hearing, but does not require a separate preliminary hearing.”

In its reasoning, the Supreme Court relied largely on precedent. It also relied on historical past practice going back to the Congress of the founding era. It also looked at state forfeiture statutes of this time and in 1868, when the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment became part of the Constitution. The court concluded: “In short, both Congress and the States have long authorized law enforcement to seize personal property and hold it until a forfeiture hearing.”

The technique the court used here was balancing. It was balancing the interests of the government and of the property owner in these cases. The court invited state legislatures to innovate in this complex policy area. Here, the court merely stated “the baseline protection of the Due Process Clause.” So, yes, the right of property has a constitutional-level protection.

James W. Pfister, J.D. University of Toledo, Ph.D. University of Michigan (political science), retired after 46 years in the Political Science Department at Eastern Michigan University. He lives at Devils Lake and can be reached at jpfister@emich.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: James Pfister: Civil forfeiture, due process and property