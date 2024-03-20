Citywide Spring Cleanup begins next week

Mar. 20—City of Cullman residents who have been looking for the perfect way to get rid of their worn out recliners or broken refrigerators will have the opportunity next week as the city begins its annual weeklong spring cleaning campaign.

The annual event is intended to promote a cleaner community by foregoing the typical fee added onto residents' garbage bills for picking up items too large to fit inside of their trash cans. During Monday night's council meeting, councilmember Johnny Cook said this year's event would begin Monday, March 25, and run until Friday, March 29.

"Put it out to the curb and we'll pick it up," he said.

Items which are not able to be picked up by sanitation workers include: construction materials, hazardous chemicals, cross ties or tires. Almost any other bulkier items — old furniture, appliances and mattresses — will be picked up as long as they are placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on residents' regularly scheduled garbage pickup day.

The council also filled the majority of seats for its newly formed Downtown Design Review Board after abolishing its seven-member Downtown Design Board in January. The four members appointed by councilmembers were Beth Viegl, Donna Richter, Nathan Allred and Carrie Taylor. The appointment of the final board member is reserved for Mayor Woody Jacobs.

Other board appointments made Monday included: Andrea Tally to the Cullman County Center for the Developmentally Disabled board, Tabatha Smothers and Nathan Anderson to the CATS55 board.

In other business the council:

* Heard a public comment from resident James Jordan requesting it to consider installing speed-bumps on Morningside Drive due to the increased traffic he said the area has experienced since construction began on the nearby OmniPlex Civic Center and Cobblestone Hotel.

* Approved a special event request from City Clerk Wes Moore to hold the 2024 AHSAA State track meet at Cullman High School on May 3 — 4, the same weekend as the city's annual Strawberry Festival.

* Approved a special event request from Zach Lee of Lowe's Home Improvement to host a Lowe's Pro Day on Broadway Avenue SW on March 29.

* Approved a special event request from St. Bernard Prep for the annual Bloomin' Festival scheduled for April 20-21.

* Approved a request from Jubilee Coffee and Wine Bar, LLC for a restaurant alcohol license.

* Awarded the bid for electrical panels at Depot Park to West Cullman Electric Supply.

* Awarded the bid for scoreboard equipment for the OmniPlex Civic Center to Boostr Digital Displays.