City's latest fatal shooting victim was Eastern High School student

Traffic moves east down South M-43 near Marshall Street in front of Lansing Eastern High School, Thursday morning, Aug. 31, 2023.

LANSING — Jaquez Moye-Young, the 14-year-old boy shot and killed Saturday in north Lansing, was a student at Eastern High School.

Lansing School District Communications Manager Ryan Gilding confirmed that Moye-Young attended Eastern on Monday, just hours after Lansing police released his name.

"Eastern High School and the Lansing School District have a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel," Gilding said in an email. "At Eastern, there are school counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. Our students also have access to, a licensed therapist in the Ingham County Health Center at Eastern High School."

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Moye-Young was found with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of West Oakland Avenue, near University of Michigan Health-Sparrow's St. Lawrence campus.

Lansing firefighters provided medical assistance before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have characterized Moye-Young's death as a homicide.

Gilding said the school district "reached out to parents with community resources/organizations and the names of available school counselors if additional support is needed."

Moye-Young's death is the city's fifth violent death this year, all by firearms. Police have made no arrests in connection with the shooting. They are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, lead Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867. Those with information also can send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

